A Texas couple taking video of a snake with a strange object in its mouth were shocked when the serpent regurgitated a second snake, which was still alive.Christopher Reynolds said he and his wife were leaving his mother's Newton home Sunday when he spotted a snake near the road and stopped to look at the reptile.Reynolds said he and his wife initially thought the snake, which had a strange object in its mouth, was dead, but it soon surprised them by starting to move.Reynolds started filming video of the snake in time to see it vomit an entire second snake,"My wife and I were leaving my mother's when I caught a glimpse of this snake while I drove past it. I stopped and backed up to take some photographs. Nina mentioned I should take some video. I am happy I did," Reynolds wrote. "Apologies for the motor noise. I was using a Canon EOS DSLR, and I had an aftermarket lens on."