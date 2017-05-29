© Hong Kong Space Museum, Facebook/Ng Yuen
The phenomenon was captured by a camera from the Hong Kong Space Museum’s Sai Kung iObservatory (left). The fireball races across the night sky (right).
A fireball was seen streaking over Hong Kong skies on Saturday night, with multiple Facebook posts suggesting that the 'bolide' meteor was seen by netizens in Yuen Long, Tai Po and Sheung Shui.

Some netizens said they mistook the bright flying object emitting green light for an airplane or a drone. Others said it could have been a UFO (unidentified flying object), Headline Daily reports.

A video clip from a dash cam shows the fireball streaking across the sky from left to right at a moderate speed for about five seconds.

The Hong Kong Observatory later confirmed on its Facebook page that the phenomenon was captured by a camera from the Hong Kong Space Museum's Sai Kung iObservatory at 10:42 p.m.


Initial analysis suggested that the meteor was not part of a meteor stream, forecast to be active between April 19 and May 28, according to Apple Daily.

Yu Wai-chun, former president of the Hong Kong Astronomical Society, said a "bolide" meteor is usually larger burns when it enters the atmosphere.

Thus people often see it as a fireball, he said.