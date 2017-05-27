Lightning took the lives of three people of the district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nannuri Krishna Reddy of Narsingbatla of Nalgonda mandal, Tanneru Raja of Koppolu of Gurrampodu mandal and Osman of Tummadam of Nidmnoor mandal.The rains threw public life out of gear in several parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri districts.. However, the showers brought respite to many who were struggling due to rising temperatures.While heavy rain lashed Athmakur of Yadadri, strong gales were witnessed at Arvapally, Tirmalagiri and Nagaram mandals in Suryapet.in Mellacheruvu, Chintalapalem and Huzurnagar mandals in Suryapet district.