Lightning took the lives of three people of the district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nannuri Krishna Reddy of Narsingbatla of Nalgonda mandal, Tanneru Raja of Koppolu of Gurrampodu mandal and Osman of Tummadam of Nidmnoor mandal.

Reddy and Raja were hit by lightning while taking shelter under trees, Osman was hit while working in his field. Meanwhile, the untimely rains coupled with strong gales damaged fruit orchards, especially mango and sweet lime.

The rains threw public life out of gear in several parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri districts. Power supply was snapped in many places. However, the showers brought respite to many who were struggling due to rising temperatures.

While heavy rain lashed Athmakur of Yadadri, strong gales were witnessed at Arvapally, Tirmalagiri and Nagaram mandals in Suryapet. Many trees were uprooted and electricity poles damaged in Mellacheruvu, Chintalapalem and Huzurnagar mandals in Suryapet district.