Dr Kadira Pethiyagoda is a visiting fellow with the Brookings Institution researching Asia-Middle East relations. He writes in a personal capacity

Corbyn opposed the ill-fated regime changes in Iraq and Libya. He questioned the justifications when it was unpopular to do so. He was right. He warned of the repercussions. He was rightTragic terror attacks like that in Manchester , inspiring fear and anger, often drive voters to back the incumbent. It is ironic then that one of the essential long-term solutions to the terror threat lies within the foreign policy agenda articulated by leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn . In articulating his international vision at Chatham House, Corbyn went on the front foot, laying out a comprehensive vision for Britain's place in an insecure world. Seeking to throw off the caricature-like branding of him as an ageing hippy, Corbyn has been on the right side of history since he began his long political career, and his response to terrorism inspired by events in the Middle East is no different.This is a link which is rarely discussed except in dismissive terms due to a form of right wing political correctness. As such, his approach targets some of the root factors driving terror ideology and facilitating the conditions under which terror spreads.He questioned the justifications when it was unpopular to do so. He was right. He warned of the repercussions. He was right. There is no longer any debate that both of these helped provide the space, motivation and chaos for extremist groups to thrive. Isis of course would not even exist if not for the Iraq War, and Al Qaeda would have less recruits. With regard to Libya, a 2016 report by the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee stated that the intervention was based on "erroneous assumptions", not on accurate intelligence.In holding these views, Corbyn is in tune with the 'intervention-fatigue' and anti-regime change sentiment that has grown alongside the anti-establishment wave sweeping the West. This has been harnessed by those from the far right like Le Pen and the alt right, libertarians like Rand Paul, and other maverick left-leaners like Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Donald Trump himself used it as a club to beat opponents like Jeb Bush and Clinton.Even some of the staunchest supporters of expansive anti-terror laws domestically oppose continued interventionism overseas.When addressing Chatham House, Corbyn clarified that questioning interventionism does not make him a "pacifist", the vague but guffaw-triggering label studiously pinned on him by the mainstream media. Challenging the amnesia that pervades public debates over war, Corbyn provided a historical perspective including WWII, the Cold War, Vietnam, and the post-Cold War promise.Corbyn has also drawn attention to the double standards which undermine the West's image around the world. His speech noted the inconsistency of Tory intervention enthusiasts given the party's unwillingness to impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa, a cause which Corbyn himself was arrested while fighting for. He has also identified situations of mass carnage, such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, where intervention could have been justified but which were ignored due to vested interests.The Labour leader has promised an ethical foreign policy committing not only to consistently applying human rights (which already receive much attention), but also to addressing massive levels of inequality which should garner more focus.Attacks at home show clearly that the status quo, spending millions on increasing security at home while spending billions on wars that spread insecurity overseas, is not working.