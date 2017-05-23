Rescues

A 14-year-old boy died Sunday after he came into contact with a downed power line in central Laredo, according to authorities.Laredo police said Aldo Jordani Rojas was electrocuted in the 5300 block of Alabama Avenue, off East Hillside Road. He was an eighth-grade student at Clark Middle School"UISD sends heartfelt condolences to the Rojas Lopez family," Clark Middle School Principal Melissa Ramirez said in a statement. "He was an excellent student who was well liked by his teachers and peers. This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate."No other injuries or fatalities were reported after a severe thunderstorm with strong wind gusts swept through the Laredo area late Sunday afternoon."Our hearts go out to the family of the victim," said Judith Talavera, AEP Texas president and chief operating officer, in a statement released at about 8 p.m. "Our crews are working to remove any downed lines as quickly as possible, but please use extreme care."AEP Texas said it wanted to remind everyone to consider any downed power lines energized and dangerous. Residents are asked to call 866-223-8508 to report any downed lines."At least 40 distribution poles, if not more, were damaged or knocked down as a result of the storm. In some cases, the damage to the utility pole results in downed power lines," AEP Texas said.AEP Texas crews were working late into the night to restore electric service to approximately 9,400 customers throughout the Laredo area. About 13,000 customers were left without power at the peak of the storm around 5 p.m. Additional crews from surrounding areas were traveling to Laredo to provide assistance in the restoration effort.Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin said early Sunday evening that fire crews had received reports of stranded motorists. He said the Fire Department was also conducting swift water rescues.He could not be reached for comment late Sunday.