Lightning that struck amidst thunderstorm has killed a youth in the district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bal Bahadur Tamang alias Bibas of Yangrak Rural Municipality-5, District Police Office, Panchthar told Republica Online.

According to police, Tamang was critically electrocuted while he was charging his mobile when the lightning struck.

Tamang passed away while being rushed to hospital for treatment.

His postmortem was carried out at District Hospital Panchthar, said police.