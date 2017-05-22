Thousands of jellyfish have washed up on beaches in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in what a conservationist has described as a "mega swarm".More than 300 barrel jellyfish washed up in New Quay, Ceredigion.And in Pembrokeshire there have been sightings in Tenby, Saundersfoot and Newport.Ms Perry said she believed the recent warm weather had sparked the boom in jellyfish, which can grow up to 88cm (35in) in diameter.Numbers have grown in recent years because of mild winters allowing plankton, their main food source, to thrive.Conservationist Ms Perry said the abundance of washed up jellyfish could attract feeding leatherback turtles which would be an "amazing sight".She encouraged the public not to move or touch the jellyfish."While they're relatively harmless they can, if touched, leave you with a rash similar to what you may get after touching a stingy nettle," she said.