The UK Coastguard received a report from crew onboard a ship that a whale was "floating out at sea" at around 1.30pm today (Saturday).A UK Coastguard spokesman has confirmed it died.A team of marine experts are currently at the scene and may remain overnight. A cordon is expected to be put up later. The incident remains ongoing.The spokesman said: "A vessel reported at approximately 1.30pm that a whale was floating out at sea. It has since washed up on the beach."The UK Coastguard is receiving support from the Felixstowe Coast Patrol Rescue Service, Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk Coastal District Council.The UK Coastguard was unable to confirm this report on Saturday night.The Felixstowe Coast Patrol Rescue Service spokesman said: "The whale washed up tonight is the same whale seen floating in the Harwich approaches earlier today."The second whale is a baby calf this has been washed up along the River Ore at Orford and Shingle St Coastguard team are dealing with this."The service added on its Facebook page: "A very sad day for marine mammals. A marvellous pair such a loss to the ocean life. Such amazing mammals."