"The anti-war left's attachment to the anti-Assad narrative is based in a colonial mentality which presumes that Westerners have the right to determine the destinies of peoples residing in what was formerly known as the Third World."

"In the US, the social relations produced by over two centuries of white supremacist war on Black and indigenous peoples has cemented the notion that all who fall outside of the flexible spectrum of whiteness can be made expendable at a moment's notice."

"The 2013 gas attack was the work of 'rebels' (terrorists) who were supplied by an intricate rat line network involving Turkey and Saudi Arabia."

"The so-called 'rebels' are merely jihadist mercenary groups sponsored by the Empire's many players."

T

he vast majority of so-called progressives can be herded to disseminate pro-war propaganda without the added labor cost associated with direct infiltration by the state."

"The task of ending imperialism will have to rest on the shoulders of a new anti-war movement."