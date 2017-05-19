© Flashpoint



ISIS has released a new video featuring a purportedly American fighter calling for attacks in the U.S. and footage of new weapons the terrorists have built, including drones and rovers, analysts said.It's been nearly a year since an American was featured in official ISIS propaganda. In June, a fighter using the nickname Abu Isma'il al-Amriki praised the Orlando nightclub massacre in another video. Jihadis use al-Amriki in their noms de guerre to mean "the American."Of particular interest was the weaponry on display in the slickly produced 44-minute clip put out by ISIS' media office in Iraq.The message is that while ISIS has struggled on the battlefield and lost territory in recent months, "it's innovating and weaponizing whatever material is available," Alkhouri said.Abu Hamza al-Amriki says at one point.Counterterrorism analyst Michael S. Smith II said it's far more common to see Europeans delivering such messages in ISIS videos."While the Islamic State has very much doubled down on calls for attacks on the U.S....very few Americans have been the poster boys for that incitement," he said.