A May snowstorm continued to pound the central and northern Rockies on Friday, a day after burying portions of Colorado under three feet of snow.The storm has created headaches for travelers on highways,More snow is forecast Friday before it tapering off Saturday.The weather service in Cheyenne warned against any unnecessary travel in southern Wyoming. A record 11 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne on Thursday.Several high school graduation ceremonies in the Denver area were postponed due to the storm, KUSA-TV said. Thousands of people were without power as the heavy snow weighed down power lines.The late-season snow event is not unheard of. Both Cheyenne and Denver have experienced accumulating snowfall even into early June in the past, AccuWeather meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.Temperatures will warm up and conditions will improve over the weekend, he added.The Weather Channel named the storm Winter Storm Valerie as part of its winter storm naming system.