Following liberation of the embattled Damascene district of Qaboun, Syrian Army began intensively searching the area, previously occupied by Tahrir Al Sham terrorists.On Thursday, units of the Syrian Army discovered the largest bunker ever to be built by the terrorists in surrounding areas of Damascus. It contained hundreds of shells, IEDs and devices for booby-trapping vehicles.It was located beneath the ground, right next to Sheikh Jaber mosque in Qaboun and further contained two floors - one which was used as a field hospital and another one where fuel and ammunition used to be stored.The bunker also had tunnels that were connecting it to the northern, western and eastern sides of Qaboun, providing safe passage routes for the terrorists during intense bombardment by the army units.Syrian Army also made huge gains in the eastern countryside of the southern province of As Suwayda, penetrating at least 35km into the terrorist-occupied territories in eastern Suwaydah countryside, reaching the strategically important Al-Rasiyi Well, following clashes with the FSA-associated Jaysh Assoud Al-Sharqiya.Meanwhile, as armed forces were making new gains, terrorists were releasing their pressure on civilians. Apart from carrying out rocket attacks and massacring people in the eastern countryside of Hama province, where more than 50 people were killed earlier today, ISIS terrorists kept attacking civilians in the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour.Earlier on Thursday, three civilians were killed after terrorists started to shell Al Qussour neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city. Another three civilians, two of them children, were injured. All of them are said to be in critical condition. Material damage was also caused.The attacks come amid Syrian Army's approaching advancement of completely securing the southern side of border with Iraq.