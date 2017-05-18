© Flickr/ Greens MPs

Leaked documents showed that security staff and managers at Australia-run detention center on the Manus Island had a plan to coerce refugee seekers into either accepting relocation to Papua New Guinea or abandoning their protection claims and returning home, The Guardian newspaper reported Wednesday.According to the documents obtained by the newspaper, the plan, drafted in 2016, outlined attempts to push those officially recognized as refugees to first accept resettlement to the East Lorengau transit center and then to Papua New Guinea, while forcing people without refugee status to return to their home countries.At the same time, the plan noted that forced resettlement to Papua New Guinea raised the risk of protests and violence in the country.The revelation of these documents comes amid the starting process for the complete dismantling of the Manus center. Media reports said that the first compounds were scheduled to be demolished by late May.