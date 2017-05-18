is live in:
Syria: US Intel suggests Daesh is creating a new chemical weapons cell
Sputnik
Thu, 18 May 2017 12:13 UTC
The US-led military coalition has not officially confirmed the information, the media noted. However, spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon recalled that Daesh has utilized chemical munitions in their attacks in the past.
On April 16, Daesh used chlorine and mustard agent in the attack on Iraqi and coalition forces in Mosul, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.
According to the media, Daesh terrorist group carried out more than 15 chemical attacks in the area near West Mosul since the middle of April.
The northern Iraqi city of Mosul, Daesh's key Iraqi stronghold, has been controlled by the terrorists since mid-2014. The Iraqi troops backed by the US-led international coalition launched an operation to recapture Mosul in October 2016, with the eastern part of the city being liberated in January and the western remaining under the control of jihadists. In February, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from Daesh.
Comment: This is an interesting narrative shift and we should be asking why now rather than a few weeks ago when the US was bombing Syria? If true, there has to be information on chemical supplies and how they are distributed as well. If so, this has been an open source that should have been shut down but wasn't. Why not?
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
The amount of money invested is way too low. While it might seem big to the eyes of the average citizen, it's not enough for whatever they are...
well that turned out well ... Mugabe has been destroying his country for the last 35+ years, you can hardly call it the basket of Africa anymore...
Trump is meeting a lot of resistance at his work. I have a simple , maybe naïve question , WHY ?
I read a book years ago that spoke of this type of phenomenon, Edgar Cayce "intimates through time" really interesting read.
