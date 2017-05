© Getty Images



Labour have climbed to 32 per cent in two new polls, the party's highest rating for 180 days.However, the Conservatives still command a hefty lead of between 14 and 15 points, according to the polls conducted by Opinium and ORB A third poll for YouGov published on Saturday puts Labour on 31 per cent, with the Conservatives 18 points ahead on 49 per cent.The right-wing party has chosen not to stand in a number of key seats, in order to lend their support to Conservative candidates who the leadership believe will ensure a hard Brexit.Any surge in support for the Liberal Democrats has yet to materialise. Tim Farron's party has consistently remained at around 10 per cent in the polls, down to 8 per cent in polls by Opinium and ORB.The manifesto's pledges, such as scrapping tuition fees and renationalising energy companies, have proved highly popular with the electorate. However, Jeremy Corbyn's individual opinion rating has remained consistently low. The Opinium poll showed that the Labour leader trailed Theresa May by 24 points, with just 23 per cent of the electorate believing he would make a good Prime Minister.Anthony J Wells, research director at YouGov, said on Polling Report : "Overall the pattern seems to be a slight narrowing of the Tory lead, but it's a case of a truly humungous lead becoming merely a towering one: a lead of 14 to 18 points will still deliver a very hefty majority."The election also seems to be becoming more and more of a two-horse race. Ukip's support fell sharply at the start of the campaign and only seems to have gotten worse since then, and while many expected the Liberal Democrats to increase their support during the campaign, it has yet to happen. If anything, Lib Dem support seems to be being further squeezed."