© Jake Gunter / YouTube
Louisiana residents are counting the cost of storm season after a tornado cut power lines and flipped vehicles in Baton Rouge.

Jaw-dropping footage shows the damage caused by a dark twister that tore through parts of Louisiana's second largest city.

According to ABC's WBRZ 2, the EF-1 tornado touched down Friday morning with wind speeds reaching up to 90 miles (145km) per hour.


The vortex of high winds is reported to have flipped over at least two vehicles while more than 9,000 households were left without power.


A second video shows swirling winds crossing the city with large explosions occurring as the twister appears to lay waste to electricity lines.


One eyewitness posted footage to Youtube purporting to show a particularly close call during the raging storm, in which debris can be seen flying straight into power lines and exploding above a SUV vehicle.