© ProPublica

© Whitney Curtis for ProPublica



stents for stable patients prevent zero heart attacks and extend the lives of patients a grand total of not at all.

© ProPublica



the label "FDA approved" into "a shadow of its former self."

it took 10 years for large swaths of the medical community to stop referencing popular practices after their efficacy was unequivocally vanquished by science.

© Taylor Glascock for ProPublica



people often have remarkably little insight into cause and effect.

Atenolol did not reduce any more heart attacks or deaths than using no treatment whatsoever; patients on atenolol just had better blood-pressure numbers when they died.

© Thomas Patterson for ProPublica



Therapies are frequently approved for use based on clinical trials that can't actually prove whether they work

A decade ago, Stanford's Ioannidis published a paper warning the scientific community that "

Most Published Research Findings Are False

."

lung cancer — which killed almost no Americans in the early 20th century — is today

by far the biggest killer

among cancers.

"Relative risk is just another way of lying."