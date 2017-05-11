Here is Blumenthal in November:
While stepping back from demanding Comey's resignation, as some Democrats have done, Blumenthal said Comey has a lot of explaining to do about his "cryptic" comments.And here is Blumenthal today:
"As a former federal prosecutor and state attorney general, I believe there is serious reason for concern regarding Director Comey's cryptic comments and hope that more facts will be disclosed as quickly as possible," Blumenthal said in a statement. "Such actions are highly unusual and urgently require explanation."
"The need for a special prosecutor is now crystal clear. President Trump has catastrophically compromised the FBI's ongoing investigation of his own White House's ties to Russia. Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened, and our faith in the independence and integrity of those systems so shaken. The only way to restore faith in a non-political, non-partisan FBI is to appoint an independent special prosecutor," Blumenthal said.President trump has tweeted...
"Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history.We have saved the tweets below -just in case they get deleted...in 2010...
For years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there.
When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness... and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts."
At a ceremony honoring veterans and senior citizens who sent presents to soldiers overseas, Attorney General Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut rose and spoke of an earlier time in his life.This follows up on his earlier comments that
"We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam," Mr. Blumenthal said to the group gathered in Norwalk in March 2008. "And you exemplify it. Whatever we think about the war, whatever we call it — Afghanistan or Iraq — we owe our military men and women unconditional support."
There was one problem: Mr. Blumenthal, a Democrat now running for the United States Senate, never served in Vietnam. He obtained at least five military deferments from 1965 to 1970 and took repeated steps that enabled him to avoid going to war, according to records.
"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" Mr. Trump wrote in an early morning post on Twitter.We suspect that latter part will never happen... publicly.
"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike," he added in another post shortly afterward. "When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"
