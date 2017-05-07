Livestock farmers in Samburu County are counting losses after an estimatedSpeaking to Citizen Digital on phone, area Member of Parliament, Alois Lentoimanga said that the most affected areas by floods are Nyiro, Ndoto, Elbarta, Nachola, Angata and Baawaa wards where households have also been swept away by the floods.Lentoimanga is now appealing to the government and the Kenya Red Cross to intervene, describing the situation as dire.We have lost millions of shillings after our cattle, camels, goats, sheep and donkeys died of hunger and now rainfall," Lekaato said.The affected residents are now calling upon county and national governments to increase relief food distribution in the region.Lenadongor said relief food and elderly money that is being received in the village is not enough to satisfy the affected community urging well wishers and government to visit the area.High intensity is also expected over highlands west, central highlands, areas around Mt. Kenya and the Coastal region.