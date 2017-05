© Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images



The Kremlin's international TV news outlet RT has cried foul over a decision by French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron to ban it, along with affiliated radio outlet Sputnik, from his campaign headquarters.Campaign staff for Macron told media outlets that RT and Sputnik spread "fake news" and seek to undermine the independent candidate's campaign.Former banker Macron is a pro-European centrist widely tipped to win the French presidency Sunday in a runoff by beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen, head of the Front National (FN).Anna Belkina, a spokeswoman for RT, told The Hollywood Reporter that the closed-door policy, which shuts its reporters out of Macron's campaign headquarters press briefings, was "the latest continuation of a story that started a couple of months ago with this constant invocation of fake news accusations against RT from the Macron's campaign." She added: "We have never spread fake news or anything of that sort or run any kind of campaign against Mr. Macron."When reporters from international news agency Reuters asked Macron for examples of fake news stories by RT, campaign managers failed to identify any.But a Macron spokesman told Reuters that both RT and Sputnik exhibited a "systematic desire to issue fake news and false information." He added: "Spreading lies methodically and systematically — that's a problem. If this creates problems with the Kremlin, it will be the subject of an open discussion in the event of [Macron] being elected."Belkina agreed that "RT does have a strong editorial voice," but insisted the news service had "never been anti-Macron. We are not in the business of picking sides politically whether it is the French election or any other political process."She added that RT's France coverage was provide by largely French journalists "many with years and years of experience" and that accusations of fake news could be "immediately debunked with simple research of our website." Belinka also insisted that RT France was "providing balanced coverage; all of the reporting on every candidate is fact based."However, while not anti-Macron, headlines on RT France do highlight a positive slant towards the Front National.A headline Monday about defeated leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon's TV interview was framed as critical of Macron, whereas other French news sources highlighted that Melenchon said a vote for FN would be a "terrible mistake." The two subsequently appeared at a ceremony Monday morning to honor a Moroccan man who was killed May 1, 1995, by FN supporters, but that event was not mentioned on the RT site.RT also framed anti-Le Pen marches as "scattered" and weaker than anti-FN protests in 2002, whereas French papers highlighted the numbers and the many organizations calling for votes against her.The Macron campaign had no immediate response to THR's request for comment.