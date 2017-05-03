5.9 magnitude earthquake

2017-05-02 15:10:22 UTC

UTC time: Tuesday, May 02, 2017 15:10 PM
Your time: 2017-05-02T15:10:22Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.9 - Ascension Island region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

2017-05-02 15:10:22 UTC 5.9 magnitude, 10 km depth
Ascension Island