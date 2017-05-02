Police say two people were critically injured in a dog attack in suburban Detroit.Roseville police responded Sunday night to a report of a dog mauling andso they distracted the animal. Rescuers tried to remove the man from the home and the dog returned, so they used a stun gun on the animal.The man and woman are hospitalized.Police say the dog and another dog were captured by Macomb County animal control officers. Prosecutors will review the case.Source: AP