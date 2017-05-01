Mitochondria 'Power Grid' Has Built-in Circuit Breakers

"In both cardiac and SKM [skeletal muscle] subnetworks, a rapid electrical and physical separation of malfunctioning mitochondria occurs, consistent with detachment of IMJs and retraction of elongated mitochondria into condensed structures.



Regional mitochondrial subnetworks limit the cellular impact of local dysfunction while the dynamic disconnection of damaged mitochondria allows the remaining mitochondria to resume normal function within seconds."

New Pathways for Addressing Mitochondrial Dysfunction

"Bioenergetic medicine-based interventions already exist for some diseases, and because bioenergetic medicine interventions are presently feasible, new approaches to treat certain conditions, including some neurodegenerative conditions and cancers, are beginning to transition from the laboratory to the clinic."

"Data increasingly indicate one can manipulate mitochondria indirectly, or mitigate the impact of mitochondrial failure, by manipulating bioenergetic pathways that lie external to the mitochondria or, for pathways that traverse the mitochondria, at steps that lie outside the mitochondria themselves.



This currently feasible overall strategy also impacts non-mitochondrial bioenergetic parameters, as well as the expression of genes that monitor and respond to a cell's overall bioenergetic state. These effects can fundamentally affect cell health and viability."

Many Cancers Are Related to Mitochondrial Health

How to Use Your Diet to Improve Mitochondrial Health

Simple Steps to Eating a Ketogenic Diet



What Else Promotes Mitochondrial Health?

Sunshine on your skin provides red and near-infrared light that nourishes cytochrome c oxidase in your mitochondria to increase ATP production

Avoid holding your cell phone any closer than 2 feet from your head as its high levels of microwave radiation will poison your mitochondria by increasing peroxynitrate production

Magnesium

Omega-3 fats

All B vitamins, including riboflavin, thiamine, and B6

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA)

CoQ10 or ubiquinol (the reduced form)