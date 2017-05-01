With cosmic rays forecast to increase 19% in solar cycle 25, we can postulate that rains and floods will increase globally. What has the effect of 12.5% increase in cosmic rays had over the last 2 years? If there will be could increases we should see deserts turning green as we do across Africa, South America, USA, Australia and out of season rains in S.E. Asia plus record floods across the globe. These are a clear message that more intense rains and precipitation records will continue through 2025. This will effect crop production as well.