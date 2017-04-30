Summary: Organ meats refer to the organs of animals that are consumed as food. The most common organ meats come from cows, pigs, lambs, goats, chickens and ducks.

What Are the Different Types?

Liver: Liver is the detox organ. It's also the nutritional powerhouse of organ meats and sometimes referred to as "nature's multivitamin."

Tongue: Tongue is actually more of a muscle. It's a tender and tasty cut of meat due to its high fat content.

Heart: The role of the heart is to pump blood around the body. It may not look edible, but it's actually lean and tasty.

Kidneys: Like humans, mammals have two kidneys. Their role is to filter waste and toxins out of the blood.

Brain: Brain is considered a delicacy in many cultures, and it's a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Sweetbreads: Sweetbreads have a deceiving name, as they are neither sweet nor a type of bread. They are made from the thymus gland and pancreas.

Tripe: Tripe is the lining of animal stomach. Most tripe is from cattle and can have a very chewy texture.

Summary: There are many different types of organ meat, including liver, tongue, heart and kidneys. Most are named according to their organ name, with the exception of sweetbreads and tripe.

Organ Meats Are Highly Nutritious

Calories: 175

Protein: 27 grams

Vitamin B12: 1,386% of the RDI

Copper: 730% of the RDI

Vitamin A: 522% of the RDI

Riboflavin: 201% of the RDI

Niacin: 87% of the RDI

Vitamin B6: 51% of the RDI

Selenium: 47% of the RDI

Zinc: 35% of the RDI

Iron: 34% of the RDI

Summary: Organ meats are nutrient-dense. They are a good source of iron and protein and packed with vitamin A, B12 and folate, in addition to many other important nutrients.

Benefits of Adding Organ Meats to Your Diet

Excellent source of iron: Meat contains heme iron, which is highly bioavailable, so it's better absorbed by the body than non-heme iron from plant foods (3, 4).

Keeps you fuller for longer: Many studies have shown that high-protein diets can reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness. They may also promote weight loss by increasing your metabolic rate (5, 6, 7).

May help retain muscle mass: Organ meats are a source of high-quality protein, which is important for building and retaining muscle mass (8, 9, 10).

Great source of choline: Organ meats are among the world's best sources of choline, which is an essential nutrient for brain, muscle and liver health that many people don't get enough of (11, 12).

Cheaper cuts and reduced waste: Organ meats are not a popular cut of meat, so you can often get them at a cheap price. Eating these parts of the animal also reduces food waste.

Summary: Organ meats have a number of benefits, including better iron absorption and helping control appetite and retain muscle mass. Also, these parts of an animal are often cheaper to buy and can help reduce food waste.

Do Organ Meats Raise Cholesterol?

Summary: Most organ meats contain a large amount of cholesterol. However, consuming cholesterol-rich foods is not directly linked to higher blood cholesterol or heart disease risk.

Drawbacks of Eating Organ Meats

People With Gout Need to Moderate Intake

Pregnant Women Should Watch Their Intake

Concerns About Mad Cow Disease

Summary: Pregnant women and people with gout should eat organ meats in moderation. Mad cow disease can cause a rare brain disease in humans, but reported cases have dropped dramatically over the past decade.

Developing a Taste for Organ Meats

Summary: Organ meats have a strong and distinct flavor that may take some getting used to. Combining organs with more familiar muscle meats may help you adjust to the flavor.

The Bottom Line