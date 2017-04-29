5.7 magnitude earthquake 42 km from Nishinoomote, Kagoshima, Japan
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.7 - 42km ENE of Nishinoomote, Japan
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 5 people

Nishinoomote, Kagoshima, Japan

Aftershocks:

2017-04-29 13:40:33 UTC 4.6 magnitude, 28 km depth
Nishinoomote, Kagoshima, Japan