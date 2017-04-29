© Wikimedia Commons
Lyndon B. Johnson and Robert F. Kennedy with Civil Rights leaders, June 22, 1963.
Dr. William Pepper's remarkable 40 year investigation into the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. is summarized in his equally remarkable book, The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. In this conversation we discuss Dr. Pepper's relationship with Dr. King, the mind-blowing evidence that destroys the official story of the assassination, who really killed MLK, and the complete media blackout that has served to keep this information from the public for half a century.


SHOW NOTES:

Website of Dr. William F. Pepper

The Plot to Kill King

"The Children of Vietnam" from Ramparts Magazine, 1967

Theodor Postol investigation of alleged Syrian chemical weapons incident