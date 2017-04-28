Two people were killed in a lightning strike at Mahinikati village in Jhikargacha upazila of Jessore district on Thursday.

Locals said Saiful Islam, 28, son of Shawkat Ali, and Shahid Hossain, 48, died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck them while they were returning home from a field with cattle in the evening.

Two cattle were also killed in the incident; according to UNB.