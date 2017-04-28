Two people were killed in a lightning strike at Mahinikati village in Jhikargacha upazila of Jessore district on Thursday.Locals said Saiful Islam, 28, son of Shawkat Ali, and Shahid Hossain, 48, died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck them while they were returning home from a field with cattle in the evening.Two cattle were also killed in the incident; according to UNB.