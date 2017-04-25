Fire in the Sky
Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
Stuff
Tue, 25 Apr 2017 22:40 UTC
But that's exactly what happened when his son witnessed a bright light shoot across the Wellington sky shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.
"It records in real time, so after we saw it we thought it was too fast to be a plane," said Moore.
Brett Jennings saw something similar in Nelson, and said the light was bright green in colour.
"We saw it at low altitude between Grampions Hill and the hospital tracking south over Waimea Rd."
Dr Claire Bretherton from the Carter Observatory in Wellington said while they don't monitor meteors, they do look into any reports they receive.
"We do often get phone calls from people that have seen something, and we look at those reports and let people know if what they saw could be plausible," she said.
A police spokeswoman said a call just before 8pm may have been related to the incident, when a Wainuiomata resident reported seeing what they thought was a flare.
The police boat, Lady Elizabeth, was deployed, but found no vessels in distress.
Christchurch residents were treated to a spectacle of their own on Tuesday afternoon, when a tow balloon, launched by Nasa earlier in the day from Wanaka, was spotted.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- Russia and Qatar: Back channel diplomacy over Syria
- Facebook thought police: Fake news obsession may have unintended consequences
- Le Pen campaign brands front-runner Macron as oligarchs' candidate
- Video showing 'moderate rebels' surrendering to the Syrian Army in Aleppo
- How dare he! PACE President under fire for Syria trip and meeting Assad
- Julian Assange takes to Twitter blasting fake, mainstream news
- 'A child dies every 10 minutes': UN and Amnesty call to stop Saudi-led attack on critical lifeline in Yemen
- We hate to say it but it's probably time for us all to admit that Ivanka Trump is somewhat vacuous and abysmally ignorant
- China issues list of banned Islamic names for Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang
- Judge blocks Trump's executive order on 'sanctuary city' funding
- Föhn winds: New insight into what weakens Antarctic ice shelves
- Air China reopens Pyongyang route despite political tensions and pressure from Trump
- CBO study: Trump's Navy expansion plan would cost $102 billion a year
- Corbyn slams ex-Labour PM Blair for suggesting voters back Tories to get a soft Brexit
- Male student sues Notre Dame University for sexual discrimination
- Researchers solve the century-old mystery of Blood Falls
- Where did your dog come from? New tree of breeds may hold the answer
- Russia and Qatar: Back channel diplomacy over Syria
- Le Pen campaign brands front-runner Macron as oligarchs' candidate
- How dare he! PACE President under fire for Syria trip and meeting Assad
- Julian Assange takes to Twitter blasting fake, mainstream news
- We hate to say it but it's probably time for us all to admit that Ivanka Trump is somewhat vacuous and abysmally ignorant
- China issues list of banned Islamic names for Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang
- Judge blocks Trump's executive order on 'sanctuary city' funding
- Air China reopens Pyongyang route despite political tensions and pressure from Trump
- CBO study: Trump's Navy expansion plan would cost $102 billion a year
- Corbyn slams ex-Labour PM Blair for suggesting voters back Tories to get a soft Brexit
- The anti-Trump 'Resistance' translates into support for the worst of Establishment's policies - pro-war, anti-Russia
- Business trumps politics: Iran soon to finalize major gas deal with French energy giant Total
- The consummate banker puppet, bizarre elitist creation - Emmanuel Macron
- Turkish airstrikes on Kurds complicates US operations in Iraq and Syria
- Hysterical Russophobic cyber-researchers: Hackers linked to Russia targeted Macron campaign
- The United States of......False flags, lies and propaganda
- Ron Paul scolds President Trump to back off of Assange, and stop being such a "hypocrite"
- Obama to receive $400,000 speaking fee for Cantor Fitzgerald conference
- Russia turns back on Syrian deconfliction hotline with US
- Russia restores Syria flight safety memorandum with US on Tillerson's request
- Facebook thought police: Fake news obsession may have unintended consequences
- Video showing 'moderate rebels' surrendering to the Syrian Army in Aleppo
- 'A child dies every 10 minutes': UN and Amnesty call to stop Saudi-led attack on critical lifeline in Yemen
- Male student sues Notre Dame University for sexual discrimination
- Thai man livestreams daughter's murder and his own suicide on Facebook
- Without free lunches, British kids are going hungry during school holidays
- Full scale terror attack drill to be held in D.C. amid North Korea standoff
- No conviction for German 'vigilantes' who beat up & tied refugee to tree
- Wild boars attack ISIS base in Iraq killing three jihadists
- Jewish "anti-Semite-for-hire" charged with 100 bomb threats against Jewish facilities
- Paris mosque fail: Endorses Macron over Le Pen - "because fascism"?
- Political persecution: Filmmaker finally learns why she had to endure airport interrogation stops for years
- Number of migrant criminal suspects jumps 53% in Germany
- Inhuman! Officers deprive man water in solitary for 7 days — Dehydrate him to death
- Clueless British MP's review 'two-tier' asylum system that leave refugees homeless and destitute
- FakeNews: Jihadists mourn after Russians bomb their favorite underground bunker hospital
- Free speech?: Berkeley students file lawsuit over canceled Ann Coulter speaking engagement
- Clashes at Venezuelan anti-govt protest, injuries reported
- Utter nonsense: Transgender students 'shouldn't have to declare sex for uni sports teams
- Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' complains about reruns, tap water, poor view at New York prison
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Gordon Cooper found sunken treasure from space and kept it secret until his deathbed
- The Korean War: Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea
- Secret documents reveal that Allied powers knew about Holocaust over two years before discovery of concentration camps
- Long lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- Where did your dog come from? New tree of breeds may hold the answer
- Groundbreaking examples of learning from nature to advance technology
- Brain protein may unlock key to multiple sclerosis treatment - study
- How Little Ice Age displaced the tropical rain belt
- Research finds psychedelic drugs create a different consciousness in the brain
- What we know so far about the Larry Page-backed 'flying car' coming later this year
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Naked mole-rats 'turn into plants' when deprived of oxygen
- If they don't have a cardboard box, cats will settle for a square drawn on the floor
- Bilingualism in children develops concurrently but independently
- Flu viruses decimated by South Indian frog mucus
- New atmospheric phenomenon discovered by SWARM satellites
- Elon Musk's new startup aims to merge human brains with computers in order to engage in consensual telepathy
- The past lives on: Scientists observed epigenetic memories being passed down for 14 generations
- Researchers' proposal may triple complexity of genetic code
- Earth from a billion miles away: Cassini captures amazing image
- 'Flying car' nails vertical take-off in stunning test run
- Föhn winds: New insight into what weakens Antarctic ice shelves
- Researchers solve the century-old mystery of Blood Falls
- New map shows the world hidden beneath your feet
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain
- Hailstorm devastates apple, peach, walnut and apricot orchards across Kashmir, India
- Woman injured in shark attack off Ascension Island
- Man mauled by dog dies in Dayton, Ohio
- Hard freeze kills 95 to 100 percent of France's Alsace vineyard buds
- Turkey greenhouses collapse due to snowfall
- A new glacier grows at Mount St. Helens
- Snow across Wales as Arctic winds sweep across the country
- 13 cm of snowfall as late-season storm hits Regina, Saskatchewan
- April showers? Southern Manitoba hit with snowfall instead
- April snowfall hits parts of Ireland as temperatures set to plummet to -2C
- Sleet and snowfall hits Scotland as temperatures plunge
- Dead whale found at Port Mahon, Delaware
- Record snow and cold across Europe with another Arctic front on the way
- Antarctica is melting faster than originally thought, new study finds
- Shallow magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off Chile's coast
- Trump signs 'monumental' weather bill into law
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- RFK gives eye-opening interview on the dangers of vaccines on Tucker Carlson
- Phytomedicine: Critically ill patients with drug-resistant malaria cured using dried leaves of Artemisia annua plant
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - vaccine/drug pusher asked to resign from duty
- Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide detected in organic foods
- Get rid of bad breath, tartar, and plaque with just one ingredient!
- For a tasty way to gut health, make your own probiotics
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up
- Vaccine failure: Merck being sued for shingles vaccine that causes the affliction it's supposed to prevent
- Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
- Childhood cancer up 13% in the last 20 years
- Court orders EPA to close loophole that exempted factory farms from pollutant reporting
- 5 ways corrective lenses break down your eyesight and how to improve your vision naturally
- Homeoprophylaxis: A safe and effective way to treat and prevent infectious disease
- The risks of calcium overload
- Google wants to map human health, seeks 10,000 volunteers for invasive screening
- Sunflower seeds frequently contaminated with aflatoxin
- Eating clean, unprocessed foods is now a dangerous "cult," declares idiotic mainstream media (with a little help from the dirty dairy industry)
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- How to avoid the Amygdala hijack
- Positive relationships: The common denominator of happiness
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
Quote of the Day
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
"If we allow this president to declare war on those who tell the truth, we have only ourselves to blame. What do you think?" One word:...
These are selfish self-centered controlling biases used to manipulate and there are many many more. [Link] Cognitive Bias cheat sheet.
Ever since watching CitizenFour i have had trouble, What it is i have yet to figure out. But something is bothering me about the whole story.
"A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself a liar." - Mark Twain" Twain is suggesting that the basic disposition of the male...
I like the humor of the last sentence, "This must be the greenhouse effect," says Argiris. "Heavy snowfall causes the collapse of the...
Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night skyWhen Stephen Moore installed a dashcam in his vehicle, it wasn't to capture footage of UFOs. But that's exactly what happened when his son witnessed a bright light shoot across the Wellington sky...