North Korean leadership does have considerable justification for its current stance and policies.

The election of Donald Trump as US President has seen theTrump recentlywith the North Koreans and if China did not intervene, then, according to an interview Trump gave to the UK Financial Times, theUS Vice President Mike Pence, currently on a visit to Australia where he will undoubtedlysaid that his country's "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.by which he was presumably referring to the aircraft carrier the USS Vinson and its support vessels, to Korean waters. Perhaps typical of Trump's loose association with the truth,Quite what is to be made of this fresh rhetorical belligerence is not clear. One thing however has been abundantly clear for nearly the whole of North Korea's short existence and that isKorea was only divided into two parts following the defeat of the Japanese in 1945.. The big difference is that theToday, there are more than 40,000 US troops stationed in South Korea, with multiple military bases.South Korea is an important component of the US strategy ofi.e. preventing the rise of an alternative element that might threaten the US's hegemonic unipolar view of the world.The US felt able to leave South Korea in 1948 because they had installed the US educatedHe ruled as dictators do, killing, jailing or driving into exile tens of thousands of his political opponents. Rhee was finally overthrown in a popular revolution in 1960. In scenes later to be replicated in Saigon in 1975, he was plucked from his palace by a CIA helicopter who ferried him to safety while the crowds converged on the palace.Rhee also hadof the two parts of Korea. Thanks to the scholarship revealed in Professor Bruce Cumings' two volume history of the Korean War we now know thatof the true history of the conflict. The truth is considerably more complicated.For years preceding the Northern troops crossing the border in July 1950,into the north, carrying out killings, sabotage and other forms of asymmetrical warfare. On the island of Cheju-do for example, as many asby Rhee's military forces.What is scarcely acknowledged in the west was the devastation the Korean War wrought upon the North.This included the dropping of, a particularly gruesome way of killing people. This method was later used to equally horrific effect in Vietnam.We now also know that thebuilding upon Japanese expertise garnered in their war on China and further developed by US scientists at Fort Detrick.The bombingin the country. In addition, the bombingon the Yalu River. The intention was toOnly emergency assistance from, among others, the Soviet Union and China prevented widespread famine and death.The Korean War ended withand it is theby the armistice that are the direct antecedents of the present confrontational style adopted by both sides of the argument.Although one will struggle to find it in any contemporary western news outlet, theon the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) in December 1985. A further non-proliferation agreement came into force in May 1992, at which time IAEA inspections of North Korea's compliance with the NPT began. There were disputes about North Korea's actual compliance with the NPT, but the significant point is that theIn exchange, theThese talks resulted in a wide-ranging agreement in October 1994, popularly referred to as the. Shortly after the Framework was signed however, the Republican Party took control of Congress.The North Koreans repeatedly warned from that point that they would have no option other than toA further preliminary agreement was reached in September 2005 following the so-called(South Korea, North Korea, China, Japan, Russia and the US). No progress has been made since then, although the North Koreans reiteratedto replace the 1953 armistice. In short, to implement what had been agreed (along with a number of other points) in October 1994.Instead, the US has installed the THAAD missile system in South Korea, which the Chinese, as well as the North Koreans, correctly claim is a direct threat to their security.The US continues to conduct joint military exercises off the Korean coast, the maritime boundaries of which are themselves in violation of international maritime law. Further, as noted above, the making of threats of unilateral (and illegal) military action are hardly conducive to the resolution of any dispute. Neither is unhelpfully labeling the other party a member of an "axis of evil" likely to do anything to improve relations.Latterly, the western media have been full ofabout North Korea's alleged capacity to fire a nuclear missile able to reach the west coast of the United States (and Australia). Theto actually do so is not welcomed as part of the debate.More significantly, given that any such attack would lead to an immediate and massive retaliation reducing North Korea toit is difficult to discern any rational basis for such an alleged threat. Rationality however, is not part of the equation.very well indeed to be able to paint Kim Jong-Un as a dangerous and unpredictable madman.the massive continued US military (and nuclear armed) presence in the region, including in South Korea, andto "contain China" and any other enemy du jour in the region.The greater danger to peace and stability in the region comes from an even more dangerous and unpredictable egoist in the White House. That really is a worry.James O'Neill, an Australian-based Barrister at Law, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.