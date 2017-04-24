© The Independent



Macron is the arch-establishment figure. Statements to the contrary are worse than misleading, they are lies. The French elections have made it easier than usual to spot fake news merchants.from 2014 to 2016. He was a member of Francois Hollande's Socialist party during this time. Being a government minister under a President whose popularity was so low that he saved himself the embarrassment of seeking a second term,Between 2004 and 2008 Macron worked in the French Ministry of Economy but then left in order to pursue work in the private sector. To be specific, he left his government post toa position which has about as much anti-establishment credibility as being Hillary Clinton's speech writer, the EU President or the Prince of Wales.Odd though it may have been for a Rothschild banker to be a member of the French Socialist Party, it is safe to say thatBut when Macron saw just how much President Hollande had tarnished the Socialist brand (so to speak)is par for the course in politics and Macron has mastered the art of both seizing and forging opportunities. But to call himself an 'outsider' when his CV includes being a government minister and working for the notorious Rothschild investment bank; he really must see the French people in much the same way Marie Antoinette did.A vote for Macron is a vote for eating cake while he has his cake and eats it too.A vote for no one would be a more honest vote than a vote for Macron. As things stand, Marine Le Pen gives French voters an opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the multi-polar world after years of hawkishness abroad and foppishness at home.