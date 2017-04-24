© Hindustan Times



Three persons were killed and two got injured after they were struck by lightning at Toot village in Patti sub-division on Sunday night.The deceased have been identified as Raju (30) of Gahelewal village in Mansa district, Kulwinder Singh (22) of Nandgarh village in Sangrur district and Sandeep Singh (30) of Todarpur village in Mansa district. The injured are Sukha Singh of Bigarwal village, and Tarsem Singh of Jawaharwala village in Sangrur district. All of them run combine harvesters.After harvesting wheat crop in the fields of a farmer Gurlal Singh, they went to a tubewell to take bath. Suddenly, thunderstorm rolled and they were struck by the lightning caused by it.They were rushed to civil hospital in Patti, where three were declared dead.The injured are said to be stable.