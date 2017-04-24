A spectacular waterspout—known locally as "ipo-ipo"—was filmed off the coast of Mabini, Batangas, on Sunday, April 24.A witness at a beach resort, who managed to capture the spectacle on video, said that the waterspout's sudden appearance on the horizon prompted bathers to rush out of the water.Fortunately, according to authorities, nobody was hurt.Waterspouts are uncommon but well-known phenomena, especially among fishermen and coastal residents.