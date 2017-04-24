At least one teenager was killed and 11 others injured in a blast in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, where an explosion at a local school wasAt least three of the injured teenagers are in a critical condition, RIA Novosti reported, citing a local hospital.Dagestan's Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed the numbers of the dead and injured to RT.The incident happened in the village of Agvali, Dagestan, in Russia's North Caucasus region.A grenade exploded in a computer classroom, RIA Novosti cited the Agvalinskaya school principal, Shamil Abakarov, as saying.The weapon was allegedly brought into the building by an eighth-grade student, he said.The ministry confirmed that the student who brought the grenade had been detained.Investigators are now working at the scene, the official said, adding. According to preliminary data," he told RT.