Health & Wellness
Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
Jack Burns
The Free Thought Project
Sun, 23 Apr 2017 15:04 UTC
RFK Jr., like many others, is sounding the alarm with respect to childhood vaccinations. Many of the vaccines are mandatory, and not vaccinating one's children, as TFTP has reported, runs the risk of having one's children taken away, and put into the custody of the state. Some parents are imprisoned by the State for not vaccinating their children. Still, others are made to appear unstable for even suggesting vaccines cause autism and are dangerous for the health of children, even though one executive-level Center For Disease Control researcher blew the whistle that the CDC knew they covered up information supporting that case.
He said he'd only ever received three vaccinations in his lifetime, but a child today receives dozens upon dozens of shots and boosters. The reasons why may shock our readers. The son of Robert F. Kennedy, of the highly respected Kennedy Clan, says the pharmaceutical companies became untouchable in 1989 when they were given blanket immunity from prosecution for their vaccinations. Claiming the industry then saw vaccinations as a potential "gold rush," he said they then created shots for all types of illnesses, many of which no one will even be exposed to, all for the sake of profit.
During the interview, RFK Jr. stated only three vaccines have had the preservative made from mercury removed. That preservative is called thimerosal and it is still found in the flu vaccine as RFK Jr. accurately stated. Appealing to Carlson's viewers' common sense, he stated, "It is the most potent neurotoxin known to man that is not radioactive." He said if when the nurse drops the vaccine and breaks it on the floor the building is supposed to be evacuated because it's considered a hazardous material. The Kennedy son asked, "How can we inject that into a child?"
The vaccine safety advocate, who's already met with President Trump, is calling for a commission to be created to study vaccines which can objectively look at all the evidence surrounding vaccine safety. RJK Jr. cited a Danish study, funded by the Danish government, which examined the safety of the Tdap vaccine when given to African children. "Virtually every kid in Africa gets it. What they found...they did a vaccinated versus non-vaccinated study...what they concluded was...they said that vaccine is killing more people than Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus combined (for which the Tdap vaccinated)."
He said the kids who got the vaccine were "ten times more likely to die from the vaccine" in the two months following the vaccination, than those children who did not receive the vaccine.
"I'm called anti-vax all the time because the pharmaceutical company gives so much money," to quash his message. He praised Carlson and commended the talk show host/news mogul for allowing him to come on his show and help to start the debate on a national level. Carlson defended his decision to have RFK Jr. discuss the subject because he said, "I think you ought to be allowed to ask legitimate questions without being attacked," and added he hopes RFK Jr. is actually successful in getting the debate going.
