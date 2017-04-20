Ukrainian security officials have begun active preparations for an offensive on the southern sector of the front, on the eve of the May holidays, the Ukrainian army intends to strike in the area Shirokino village. Deputy commander of the operational command of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, said this to journalists today."As it became known from a source in the command of the military unit A0456 (Odessa), on the eve of May holidays, the UAF, and specific units of the Ukrainian Navy as part of a consolidated Marine Brigade, have prepared a plan of active fighting in the Volnovakha and Novoazovskiy areas" Eduard Basurin said."At the moment they are preparing a sabotage plan. A secret group plans to use civilian vehicles equipped with mortars". said the representative of command.