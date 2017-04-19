© Said Tzarnaev / Sputnik

The US and its Western allies will use any opportunity to harm Russia, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov told RT in an interview.The Chechen Republic in southern Russia was the scene of two military campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s. Ramzan Kadyrov said his father's choice to pledge his loyalty to Moscow was the choice of the Chechen people."The people said they want to live as part of Russia," he said.Kadyrov reiterated his loyalty to Moscow, both as representative of the Chechen people and as a devout Muslim."My people have entrusted me to serve in good faith. And my religion also obliges me to be loyal to the commander-in-chief. As long as this country and this president allow you to build mosques and pray, your duty is to die for this president," Kadyrov said.Kadyrov blames Western enemies of Russia for the violence Chechnya saw after the collapse of the Soviet Union."That was not some bandit gang. There were fighters well trained by the special services. Our intelligence says fighters from 50 nations were involved. But Russia prevailed and has proven that she is a strong nation."