THERE have been reports of a house-shaking thud in Killarney after the meteorite was spotted in our skies last night.Our sister paper, the Warwick Daily News reported the buzz on social media: Brigitte Jones said,Madeline Wilkins posted "I'm in Toowoomba and saw a burning light in the sky maybe a meteorite, heading that direction just before I saw this post... Maybe related?"Killarney resident Krissy Bloomfield said, "On Brosnan Rd kids saw what we thought shooting star just before the bang."Some residents reported thinking the noise was thunder or fireworks.Louise Reed from the Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park posted, "We heard it up here too. It looked like a shooting star right before it and then bang."And this from Krystal N Lillee Cook, "We heard it in oak street...