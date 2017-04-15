© Doug Mills / The New York Times



"What is the strategy?"

Elizabeth Warren asks: "What is the strategy?"Now after the cheers have subsided from both sides of the aisle, theThis time it's not about Russian collusion, but about foreign policy craziness.The problem is that Trump's conservative anti-war base, that helped get him elected under the promise that he would focus on America first and not regime change wars, is not ready to defend The Don against the latest Democrat attack that is brewing.Watch Senator Elizabeth Warren explain how she cannot understand President Trump's foreign policy. This is just the beginning of Trump's latest battle with liberal America.