WHAT IS THE UK'S 'RED LIST' OF ENDANGERED SPECIES?



Those on the UK's red list are of the highest conservation priority, with species needing urgent action.



An Amber list is reserved for the next most critical group, followed by a green list.



Red list criteria:



- Globally threatened



- Historical population decline in UK during 1800 - 1995



- Severe (at least 50 per cent) decline in UK breeding population over last 25 years



- Severe (at least 50 per cent) contraction of UK breeding range over last 25 years

More than a quarter of the UK's birds are struggling to survive, with species including curlews and puffins now joining the at-risk list, according to a new report.Entries to the UK's 'red list' of endangered birds - those in urgent need of conservation - have swelled to 67 species out of a possible 247.The report comes from the RSPB, British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), together with UK government conservation agencies.The species' once-resilient population is now being hit by predators, the 'State of the UK's Birds 2016' report said.With curlews considered to be 'near-threatened' globally, an international single species action plan has been created.It is hoped that research in the birds' uplands breeding grounds to find practical measures to help the bird.But the State of the UK's Birds report also points to good news for some species.Recent surveys show an increase of 15 per cent in golden eagle numbers in Britain and a boost to rare cirl buntings, which now have more than 1,000 breeding pairs.Golden eagles, which are only found in Scotland, are thought to be benefiting from more monitoring and tagging of eagles.Combined with the introduction of new legislation, these serve as deterrents against illegal hunting.And cirl buntings, a sparrow-sized bird found in South West England, has seen a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes.This follows a 25-year project by the RSPB and local farmers to manage land in a way that supports the species.Geoff Hilton, head of conservation science at WWT, said: 'The call of the curlew is one of the really magical elements of British nature, celebrated in poetry and song.'Now we know that we are losing them; fewer and fewer people are getting to experience their song. But the curlew has one big thing in its favour: It is loved by many, many people.'I've seen the enthusiasm and determination to turn their fortunes around, from farmers, conservationists and the public, and this convinces me that we can do so.'