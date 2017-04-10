"Dr. Lawrence Summers, 71st Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton and Director of the National Economic Council under Pres. Obama; former Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu, who is credited with helping pass the U.S.-Israel Energy Cooperation Bill while she chaired the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; former governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, who became an energy insider after serving as the Clinton administration's Energy Secretary; and former Director of Central Intelligence, R. James Woolsey, who co-founded the U.S. Energy Security Council."

"[W]e may want to look beyond the convenient explanations of religion and ideology and focus on the more complex rationales of history and oil, which mostly point the finger of blame for terrorism back at the champions of militarism, imperialism and petroleum here on our own shores," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., intoned in an April editorial for Ecowatch.

Backed by Murdoch, Cheney, Rothschild, and others,After concluding the flow testing phase, Afek Oil and Gas will now begin analyzing samples drawn from the Ness-2 drilling site, euphemistically dubbed "Deborah's Well," in theNew Jersey-based Genie Energy, Ltd., Afek's parent company, claims aPrior testing at a separate Afek site did not meet expectations, so the company sought other "sweet spots" in the area. Analysis of samples from additional wells will be performed by Afek scientists in conjunction with "external international experts."granting Afek the ostensible right to perform exploratory tests of a possible "large reservoir" of natural gas and light oilBut in a world where Big Oil remains powerful enough to drive foreign policy of the U.S. empire, this direct violation of the Geneva Convention might not even be worthy of a footnote — except to the people of Syria.In fact, as The Free Thought Project's Justin Gardner previously reported, the unsavory character heading Genie Oil is none other than, an Israeli military commander and former Knesset member"Expel most of the Judea and Samaria Arabs from here," Eitam arrogantly asserted during a soldier's memorial service in 2006.Some of them may be able to stay under certain conditions, but most of them will have to go."In addition to the eyebrow-raising cabal of Eitam, Murdoch, Cheney, and Rothschild, Genie Oil and Gas appointed new members to its Strategic Advisory Board last September, including:to perform exploratory testing, which began in 2015, through early April 2017.However, even beyond the not-at-all-minor issue of legality, Afek's drilling in the region has stirred another, perhaps more imperative, concern. A large aquifer supplying thesufficiently serious that an Israeli high court issued a temporary restraining order in 2014, though it was quickly dismissed.But none of this bothers Murdoch, Cheney, Rothschild, and the others, as theSyria, in fact, has been systematically torn apart primarily because foreign powers and radical groups seek to protect their varied oil interests.While the Afek ilk set their sights on Golan Heights oil and natural gas, TAs Kennedy astutely noted,— as in the case of Genie's magnates. And such insistent international meddling at the behest of corporate oil interests so destabilized the entire region, it led to the formation of Daesh (ISIS) and similar radical groups.Of course, oil exploration certainly benefits the ongoing push by Israel to expand its occupation and settlements, sinceOften, as is the case with Afek and Genie, the Golan Heights is dismissively referred to asEnvironmental and humanitarian groups vocally criticize Afek's exploratory drilling, but despite growing international outcry, have not succeeded in halting ongoing tests. Considering the notoriously powerful, monied warmongers backing Afek's petroleum plans,in matters concerning the Golan Heights.