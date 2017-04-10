© Marine Atlantic
MV Highlanders is stuck in ice near Low Point, Nova Scotia
A new plan out by Arizona State University to use 10 million wind powered pumps to re-freeze the Arctic at a cost of $500 billion dollars, is a badly timed release as 400+ icebergs invade north Atlantic shipping lanes driving vessel traffic 650Km south to avoid collision. Record snows in Anchorage Alaska and Record ice growth on Greenland.


Sources