© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters



The Russian Embassy in the UK has come up with a "soft power response" to the British Foreign Secretary's decision not to travel to Moscow, citing "developments in Syria."The last-minute cancellation, which has been described as "absurd" by the Russian Foreign Ministry, inspired the Russian diplomatic mission in London to play some Tchaikovsky for Boris.The embassy shared a bit of the famous "1812 Overture" by the great Russian composer, written to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812.The triumphant piece is often played at various outdoor events, especially during fireworks, having become a popular reference to the milestone event both in Europe and in the US.The UK diplomat called off his trip to Russia, saying he would rather meet with his G7 counterparts and discuss Moscow's stance on the Syrian issue, he announced Saturday."He [Tillerson] will visit Moscow as planned," Boris Johnson said.