Belgium's Defense Ministry spokesperson did not confirm that the decision was linked to suspension of the memorandum, pointing out that the flights "were halted until the new instructions," according to other media reports.

The Belgian Air Force temporarily suspended flights over Syria, where the country is taking part in the US-led military operation against the Daesh terrorist group, because of the suspension of the memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria by Russia, the Premiere radio broadcaster reported on Saturday.On Thursday night, the United States carried out a missile attack on Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, claiming,According to US Department of Defense, a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched during the attack.Homs Governor said thatEarlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield violated the international law.