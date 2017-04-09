© Jett Christensen



© Jett Christensen

© Jett Christensen

A large fish kill in the Elliott River has sparked concerns from a local grandfather and fishermen.He is concerned the fish may have been poisoned and is worried for the safety of people who may consume them.Not only this but he wants answers as to why the fish were dead?Last week saw a large amount of rain hit the region and a number of areas became flooded.But, the 19-year-old's grandfather, Graham Christensen said he had never seen anything like it."Before you ask I don't think it's flood related," he said."Jett took photos and samples of the fish to the department we want to know if it's safe to fish and swim in the water."The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said it received reports of the fish kill at Elliott River."There can be a number of reasons for fish deaths, including natural occurrences," she said."Marine and freshwater fauna can be adversely impacted when weather conditions result in low dissolved oxygen in the water and the recent rain and flood events in Queensland may have played a part in this event."She said large fish deaths can occur as often as monthly in the region's rivers, depending on weather and environmental conditions at the location."Local authorities usually arrange for the removal of dead fish in these types of events and any residents affected by a related odour nuisance should contact their local council," she advised.