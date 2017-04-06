© Alexey Fillipov/Sputnik



The Russian Postal and Federal Customs Services intercepted a radioactive parcel at a logistics center at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport and sent it to a special facility for disposal on Thursday.The discovery was madethe Russian Post's press-service told TASS news agency.The source of dangerous emissions was immediately removed from the rest of the packages and placed in a protective container.it stressed.