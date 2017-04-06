When the storm subsided, the camera caught foorage of the house completed gutted
A woman in Virginia Beach thought it was her 'time' to die when a tornado ripped through her house, tearing off a wall and sending her flying.

Jennifer Mingo of Virginia Beach was in her bedroom Friday night when a sudden storm blew through the area, ripping off the side of her house, according to WTKR. 'I thought I was going to die,' she told the outlet.

Her neighbor's surveillance camera caught it all.


She said she was sitting inside when out of nowhere her window blasted inwards and she was thrown against a wall.

Mingo said she hid behind a chair and watched as her furnishings were sucked out of the window.

'The next thing I know the whole side of the room went out and the TV went, the nightstand went, the dresser went,' recalls Mingo. 'Everything was flying out the room and I thought the chair was going to be next and I said "this is my time."'

Taking refuge in the hallway, she said that 'the roof was literally going up-and-down and the insulation was coming down like snow.'

Other than some scratches, Mingo, her husband, and her grandchildren, who were in the home, were all fine. Workers are assessing the damage to see how much needs to be fixed.

She told the outlet it was a close call, but apparently not her 'time' after all.

'I told my husband he could've been worrying about the house and preparing for a funeral at the same time but I said by the grace of God it just wasn't meant to be,' she said.

Powerful storms have moved across much of the Deep South this week, bringing with them tornadoes, twisters, and hail the size of baseballs.