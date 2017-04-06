© Gleb Garanich / Reuters



. The stunt came just days after an explosion killed 14 people in Russia's St. Petersburg Metro."Apparently, they think it's funny to do it while people who were killed in a terror attack on the subway in St. Petersburg are being put to the ground. We're going to inform the relevant law enforcement agencies" on the incident, the Kiev Metro said in statement on Facebook.According to metro officials, the journalists from local 1+1 channel left unattended boxes at the Khreschyatik, Vokzalnaya, and Lesnaya stations.The broadcaster explained that that the stunt was aimed at testing how ready Ukrainian security forces were for possible terror attacks on the metro.She said suspicious boxes are never left lying around the subway, as there are special employees and police on the lookout.Kiev police spokeswoman Olesya Blischik said"If in the current condition of terrorist threat and heighten security measures somebody still wants to 'make jokes,' they should remember what kind of consequences it may have. Stop scaring people and provoking the police. We have the SBU antiterrorism center to carry out such drills," Blischik wrote on her personal Facebook page.Fourteen people were killed and dozens injured in a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg Metro on Monday.Investigators have identified 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, as the suicide bomber who blew himself up on a train traveling between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations.The suspect had planted another bomb at Ploshchad Vosstaniya station, but it did not go off and was defused.