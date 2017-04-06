© SITE Intelligence Group
A group of hackers supporting Islamic State have released a "kill list" with the names of 8,786 people primarily from the US and UK, inciting violence against them, and also leaving a threatening message for Donald Trump.

The chilling message was delivered via a video posted on Telegram, the private messaging app, on Sunday night. The hackers, known as United Cyber Caliphate (UCC), ordered those watching to murder the people on the list, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

"We have a message to the people of the US and most importantly your President Trump," read the on-screen text.

"Know that we continue to wage war against you. Know that your counter attacks only make us stronger. The UCC will start a new step in this war against you," it continued.


On Tuesday, an IS (Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL) spokesman, Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, challenged lone wolves in the US, Europe and Russia to "preoccupy" the enemy and attack their interests.

SITE is working to determine the source and authenticity of the kill list, which included phone numbers and emails.

Kill lists are becoming a common practice for the group, which is not officially associated with IS, but has not been denounced by it either. Previously, the threats and incitement focused on public officials and religious figures critical of IS, but then started to include seemingly random citizens.

In June of last year 8,318 individuals from around the world, but mostly the US, Australia and Canada, also had their names, addresses and contact information shared on Telegram. It has not been revealed if the names on last year's list are repeated in this year's.

The June message also urged supporters to follow and kill those listed in order to "avenge" Muslims.

In April of 2016 the UCC released a list of 3,600 citizens of New York, stating that they "want them dead." In that same month, they named 43 US State Department employees that they also wanted killed.