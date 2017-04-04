© Matthew Comer



Overnight Sunday, heavy rain, hail and strong winds hit parts of Texas.Residents in the Point Venture community are still working to clean up after storms damaged the area along Lake Travis.In a video, a CBS Austin viewer captured a spotted possible tornado/waterspout in the Lake Travis area.It happened in Bee Creek, near Rod and Gun Club Road in Spicewood.Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have not yet confirmed a tornado in the area, but are hoping to piece the puzzle together.